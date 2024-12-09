PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India in the Lok Sabha on 14 December, according to reports.

BREAKING: PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 5:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution of India in the Lok Sabha on 14 December, according to reports. The debates on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution will be held on December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha, and on December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to lead the discussion in the Upper House on December 16.

The end to the parliamentary stalemate came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired an all-party meeting last week. The decision came against the backdrop of a series of disrupted parliamentary sessions.



The ongoing winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25, has been marred by frequent adjournments, with little progress made in the first weeks.

The session, set to continue until December 20, is now expected to shift focus to the upcoming debate on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, which is anticipated to be the key highlight.

The Opposition has raised significant concerns over potential amendments to the Constitution. These fears have been triggered by recent statements from prominent BJP leaders, sparking speculation about possible changes to the nation's fundamental legal framework.

Concerns intensified during recent Lok Sabha elections, with the Opposition questioning the government's intentions and warning against any moves that could alter the democratic principles listed in the Constitution.

