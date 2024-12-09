Amid strain ties with Bangladesh, foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveys concerns over attacks on Hindus

The relations between Delhi and Dhaka have come under severe strain after the former prime minister was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August. 

New Delhi: Amid frosty ties since August after the ouster of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held discussion with Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain, wherein they deliberated on a range of issues, including the incidents of attacks on Hindus and their cultural and religious properties. 

This was the first-ever high-level visit to Dhaka since August following Hasina’s escape to Delhi. 

After their meeting, Misri told reporters in Dhaka: "...Today's discussions have given both of us the opportunity to take stock of our relations and I appreciate the opportunity today to have had a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors..."

"...I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh... I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority...”

Misri also said: "... We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties..."

His visit is being seen as an important step towards mending ties between two neighbouring countries. 

Earlier in the day, he also met his counterpart Md Jashim Uddin one-on-one before joining a formal meeting or foreign office consultation (FOC).

Misri is also scheduled to visit Bangladesh’s interim government head or Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The relations got further deteriorated few weeks back over a series on attacks on Hindus and the arrest of ISKON temple priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

