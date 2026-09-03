At an India-Belgium Defence CEOs Roundtable in New Delhi, Belgian Minister Theo Francken and Indian MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth pushed for enhanced bilateral cooperation and joint ventures to strengthen the defence capabilities of both nations.

Push for Deeper Bilateral Cooperation

Highlighting the vast potential for enhanced bilateral industrial collaboration, Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, has emphasised the need for deeper cooperation with India to strengthen the defence capabilities of both nations through collective efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth called upon Belgian defence manufacturers to leverage their advanced technological expertise alongside India's robust manufacturing scale to foster joint ventures in the co-development and co-production of niche defence products for mutual security and prosperity.

The two Ministers graced the India-Belgium Defence CEOs Roundtable and B2B Meetings in New Delhi on September 3. The event was attended by representatives of the Belgian industry, the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

A Strategic Partnership

The Belgian Defence Minister underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union (EU), highlighting the robust dialogue structures developing across maritime security, information security and aerospace. He stated that these institutional frameworks have established India as a trusted partner for the EU, according to the release.

Commending the dynamism of Indian entrepreneurs, Theo Francken stressed the need to bolster the two militaries in the evolving security environment through joint efforts. “United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.

India's Defence Sector Transformation

Highlighting the strategic transformation of India’s defence manufacturing sector, the Minister of State for Defence stated that the nation is decisively moving from import dependence to indigenous capability, trusted partnerships, and global competitiveness through initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India. “This transformation is outward-facing. Strategic autonomy is best secured through credible, mutually beneficial international collaboration,” he said.

Key Areas for Collaboration

Sanjay Seth emphasised that India and Belgium can leverage their strengths and prioritise collaboration in areas including cyber security, AI-enabled unmanned aerial systems, underwater domain vehicles, and complex weapon systems. He stated that innovation platforms like iDEX and ADITI are engaging start-ups and MSMEs in AI, quantum technologies, military communications, anti-drone systems, and adaptive camouflage, providing “excellent avenues for bilateral R&D and industrialisation”.

According to the release, the Minister of State for Defence pointed out that India’s defence industrial base today combines Defence Public Sector Units, a growing private sector, and over 16,000 MSMEs, with domestic industry delivering advanced capabilities across aerospace, naval and land platforms, defence electronics, cyber security, space technologies, and unmanned systems. Through Department of Defence Production-led measures, India is accelerating capacity building, strengthening value chains, and incentivising technology transfer and co-development, he said.

FDI Liberalisation and Industrial Corridors

Sanjay Seth also underlined that India has liberalised Foreign Direct Investment in defence up to 74 per cent under the automatic route and up to 100% through the government route to enable partnerships in niche technologies. “The new space policy permits 100 per cent FDI. Dedicated Defence Industrial Corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, with further corridors planned in Maharashtra, Assam and other regions, offer competitive incentives and ecosystem support for foreign original equipment manufacturers and partners,” he added.

MoUs Exchanged

During the event, multiple MoUs were exchanged towards leveraging Belgian technology with Indian skill and scale. These include pacts between SIDM and Belgian Security & Defence Industry; Larsen & Toubro Limited (India) and Exail Robotics SAS (France) and EXAIL Robotics (Belgium); Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (India) and FN Herstal (Belgium); Tembo Classic Engineering Pvt Ltd (India) and Lachaussée SA (Belgium); India Optel Ltd (India) and OIP (Belgium); Krishna Industries Pvt Ltd (India) and Pitagone (Belgium); DGVK Enterprises Private Limited (India) and Sol1 BV (Belgium); and Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (India) and Thales Belgium SA and Thales India Pvt Ltd. (ANI)