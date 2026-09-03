Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bihar government for 'brutal police brutality' against students protesting exam rigging. He said the govt can't escape responsibility for the use of batons and AK-47s by blaming minor officials and vowed to support the youth.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Bihar government over alleged police brutality against students protesting against "rigging" in the examination system, stating that the government cannot escape responsibility by blaming "minor officials".

Rahul Gandhi meets protesting students

In a post on X, the Congress leader shared that he met with a group of students from Bihar who had faced police action during recent protests. "Met those students and youth of Bihar who endured brutal police brutality just for raising their voices against rigging in the examination system. The police's batons, bullets from AK-47s and pistols injured many students. The leg of a young man who dreamed of joining the army to serve the nation was shattered by an AK-47 bullet – along with the dream of his life," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Government cannot escape responsibility'

Questioning the use of force on students demanding transparency, Gandhi said that the youth were only asking for "fair opportunities". "These youth were only demanding fair opportunities, a transparent examination system, and their rights. What was the need to unleash batons and bullets on such a demand? And the government cannot escape responsibility for such extreme brutality by pinning it on just a few minor officials. This action is either the result of orders from above or a grave failure of those in power," he added.

'Day of accountability not far off'

Reiterating his support for the protesting students, the Congress leader warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the "day of accountability" is not far off. "No matter what the Bihar government does, I stand with these youth. I am ready to provide them every possible help. BJP, remember - every power that suppresses the voice of the youth must one day answer to the people. That day is not far off," Gandhi said.

Bihar govt's stance on AK-47 use

This comes amid a controversy over the use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Siwan. The Bihar government told the Supreme Court that a police constable had fired four rounds from an AK-47 into the air after being trapped in a crowd, while maintaining that no protester was injured by the firing. The constable has been suspended. (ANI)