The Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya at Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple is set for Friday. A grand feast for Lord Krishna's birthday will be served to 50,000 devotees, with rituals featuring a special offering of 1,500 litres of palathairu curd.

The Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya at the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple will be held on Friday. Members of the Chenappady village in Kottayam district arrived at Aranmula and offered palathairu (curd served in traditional palm-leaf containers), a special offering associated with the festival.

Elaborate arrangements are underway for the birthday feast of Lord Krishna, with preparations being made to serve food to nearly 50,000 people, including members of 52 palliyoda karas and devotees visiting the temple.

Significance of Palathairu Offering

The palathairu prepared by the Chenappady Kelu Achary family, which is traditionally requested by the boatmen through songs, holds special significance during the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya. The curd is mainly prepared at the cowshed of the Vazhoor Sree Theerthapada Ashram. The offering of curd was made by the head of the ashram, Vazhoor Prajnanananda Theerthapada Swamiji. Around 1,500 litres of curd were offered this year.

Rituals and Feast Arrangements

The rituals will begin at 12 noon tomorrow, on Ashtami Rohini day, when Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar will light the ceremonial lamp at the Anakkottil and offer the feast to Lord Krishna. This will be followed by the serving of the feast to members of all 52 karas in the temple courtyard. A feast prepared using 501 paras of rice is being arranged for the occasion.

On other days, devotees conduct Vallasadya as an offering to the Lord. However, the unique feature of the Ashtami Rohini community feast at Aranmula is the belief that Lord Krishna himself offers the feast to his devotees on his birthday, Janmashtami.

Dining Arrangements for Devotees

The community feast for devotees will be served at the dining hall on the southern side of the temple. Special invitees will be served at the Panchajanyam Auditorium, while those who contribute to the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya will be served at the Krishnaveni Auditorium. Guests specially sent by the various karas will be served at the Vinayaka Auditorium. (ANI)