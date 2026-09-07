The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) is peacefully protesting the new Teacher Recruitment Bill, citing threats to academic and institutional autonomy. The bill has been passed and awaits the Governor's assent.

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) on Monday continued its peaceful protest on the Himachal Pradesh University campus against the Teacher Recruitment Bill, asserting that its opposition would continue until concerns over academic and institutional autonomy are addressed.

The state Assembly has passed the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 on September 3 by voice vote, despite strong opposition from BJP legislators and protests by university teachers against changes to the recruitment system. The bill is currently pending with the Himachal Pradesh Governor for his assent.

The association decided to submit its concerns and demands to the Governor through a delegation, particularly with regard to the proposed teacher recruitment mechanism and what it described as the need to safeguard the university’s academic and institutional autonomy. A large number of senior and distinguished professors of Himachal Pradesh University, along with faculty members from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), University Institute of Technology (UIT), University Centre for Business Studies (UCBS), PG Centre, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) and Evening Centre, participated in the protest.

Teachers Demand Protection of University Autonomy

The participating teachers expressed solidarity with HPUTWA, maintaining that the issue goes beyond the recruitment process and is directly linked to academic and institutional autonomy, administrative independence, quality of education and the professional dignity of teachers. HPUTWA president Prof Nitin Vyas said teacher recruitment was an important component of the academic functioning of a university. “Universities have their own specific academic and research requirements. Therefore, university autonomy, subject expertise and academic merit should be given due importance in the recruitment and selection of teachers,” he said.

Dr Ashok Bansal said transparency and accountability were essential in universities, but institutional and academic autonomy must also be protected. He said the recruitment system should take into account the specific academic requirements of universities and strengthen the quality of higher education without subjecting institutions to unnecessary administrative control.

Dr Sanjay Sharma said universities were not ordinary administrative offices but centres of knowledge, research, innovation and independent thought. He stressed that subject knowledge, research experience, teaching ability and academic achievements should be appropriately assessed during teacher selection. He also called for ensuring transparency and accountability while protecting university autonomy.

The speakers said teacher recruitment was not merely an issue concerning appointments but had wider implications for academic freedom, the administrative structure of the university, professional dignity of teachers and the future of higher education. They maintained that subject experts should have an appropriate role in the selection process and academic merit should remain a key consideration.

Protest Expands Across Centres

The issue of the proposed Teacher Recruitment Bill and university autonomy also found resonance at the Regional Centre, Dharamshala, where teachers associated with HPUTWA raised their concerns over the proposed system and demanded protection of the university’s academic and institutional autonomy.

HPUTWA said participation by teachers from different centres and institutions had given the campaign a broader character and appealed to faculty members to continue participating in the movement in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Future Course of Action

The HPUTWA delegation will meet the Governor and place before him its demands concerning university autonomy, the proposed teacher recruitment system and administrative control. The association has demanded a recruitment mechanism that ensures transparency and accountability while simultaneously protecting academic freedom, institutional autonomy, subject expertise and the professional independence of teachers.

HPUTWA clarified that its protest was not directed against any individual or political party but was aimed at protecting academic freedom, the dignity of teachers, academic quality and the autonomous identity of Himachal Pradesh University. The association said its peaceful and democratic protest would continue until the concerns of the teaching community were appropriately addressed. (ANI)