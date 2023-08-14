This rendition of Indian national anthem by Grammy winner Ricky Kej will give you goosebumps (WATCH)

The overarching aspiration behind this endeavour was to craft a quintessential rendition of the national anthem. Kej emphasized that the entire project was self-funded, devoid of any corporate sponsorship. His intention is to gift this special rendition to the global Indian community

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej unveiled his instrumental rendition of the Indian national anthem in collaboration with the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra based in London on the eve of India's Independence Day. The extraordinary rendition, featuring the 100-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, was meticulously recorded at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Speaking to the Asianet News Network exclusively, the 42-year-old musician said that his goal was to record alongside a grand orchestra, and the United Kingdom boasts some of the world's most illustrious ensembles. Terming the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's prowess as unparalleled, Kej said he believed that they were the ideal ensemble to breathe life into this grand interpretation considering their extensive experience in performing for monumental film scores and under the batons of eminent conductors and composers.

A meticulous three-month planning phase was invested in reimagining the anthem. Each member of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra received meticulous guidance on their roles. He said that even though the project took three months of meticulous preparation, the actual recording transpired within a mere 45 minutes. In four to five rehearsals, everything fell perfectly into place, he said.

The overarching aspiration behind this endeavour was to craft a quintessential rendition of the national anthem. Kej emphasized that the entire project was self-funded, devoid of any corporate sponsorship. "There was an added advantage as well. The British have ruled us for 200 years and getting an Indian composer to actually lead them and conduct them (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) to perform the Indian national anthem was quite amazing," the Grammy Award-winning musician said.

According to Kej, the fact that a British orchestra performing the Indian national anthem is a reflection of what the New India is all about. His intention is to gift this rendition to the global Indian community, devoid of any royalty expectations. His noble intention was to widely share this profoundly respectful version of the anthem.

Watch the full interview below

