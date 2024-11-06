Bengaluru man brutally slashes wife over affair suspicions, attempts suicide later

A man in Bengaluru’s Jeevan Bhimamangara attacked his wife, Sangeeta, with a knife over suspicions of an affair before attempting suicide. Sangeeta died at the scene, while her husband, Nagaraj, is hospitalized. Their four-year-old son is now left orphaned, and police continue their investigation.

A shocking incident has come to the limelight in Bengaluru's Jeevan Bhimamangara, where a man brutally attacked his wife with a knife before attempting to take his own life, fueled by suspicions of an extramarital affair. The horrific event unfolded on Kulappa Colony Road, leaving the entire locality in shock. The woman, severely injured in the attack, was rushed to the hospital, while the man, who reportedly tried to end his life, is also receiving treatment.

The victim, identified as Sangeeta, was found lifeless on the road with a pool of blood around her. Her husband, Nagaraj, was found sitting next to her body, bleeding from self-inflicted injuries. The police, who quickly arrived at the scene, discovered the chilling details of the tragedy.



According to eyewitnesses, the couple, who had been married for several years and had a 4-year-old son, had been living in Murugesh Palya and made a living by selling vegetables and greens. Recently, Nagaraj had suspected his wife of having an affair, which he believed was immoral. This suspicion led to a series of violent events that culminated in the brutal attack.



On the evening of November 5th, the couple had gone to a relative's house in Kulappa Colony, as their own home lacked a toilet. While Sangeeta went to a nearby toilet, Nagaraj, in a fit of rage, attacked her with a knife as she returned. In an attempt to defend herself, Sangeeta suffered a cut on her forearm. The furious Nagaraj then proceeded to strangle her, leaving her lifeless on the road.

After committing the violent act, Nagaraj tried to end his own life by choking himself. He was found in a semi-conscious state when the police arrived and was immediately rushed to the hospital. His wife’s body was sent for a postmortem at CV Raman Hospital. The Jeevan Bhimamagara police are continuing their investigation into the case. Meanwhile, Nagaraj remains in the hospital under police custody, where he will likely face charges related to the brutal murder of his wife.

