    In 4 months, DGCA has grounded 9 pilots, 32 cabin crew for failing alcohol tests

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken action against nine pilots and 32 cabin crew members who failed pre-flight alcohol tests during the first four months of the year. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 7:28 PM IST

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken action against nine pilots and 32 cabin crew members who failed pre-flight alcohol tests during the first four months of the year. The aviation regulator suspended two pilots and two cabin crew members for three years for failing pre-flight alcohol tests for the second time.

    The worst performers

    According to DGCA data, the most number of pilots and cabin crew who failed the pre-flight alcohol tests were from IndiGo. There 4 pilots and 10 cabin crews from the airline who were grounded by the DGCA.

    Next on the list is Spicejet with at least one pilot and six cabin crew grounded by the DGCA followed by GoAir (1 pilot and 5 cabin crew). The two pilots who missed their pre-flight alcohol test were from Air India Express. 

    DGCA statement

    The DGCA shared the information pertaining to Enforcement Actions for Breath Analyzer Violations for the Year 2022. The DGCA strictly enforced the requirements for the breath analyzer testing of the crew for consumption of alcohol even during the prevailing pandemic conditions.

    During the period of four months, between January 1 and April 30, the DGCA has carried out 48 enforcement actions for the violations of the various requirements of the regulation regarding testing of the crew for the consumption of alcohol.

    During this period, nine pilots and 32 cabin crew were found BA positive. Of these, two pilots and two cabin crew were suspended for three years for being positive for the second time. 

    The remaining 37 crew members were suspended for a period of three months for being tested BA positive for the first time.

    Other enforcement actions were related to missing the BA test or not furnishing the declaration, the DGCA officials said.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 8:10 PM IST
