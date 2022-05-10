Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes Class 10, 12 at 87

    Officials from the Haryana Education Board handed over the mark sheets to him on Tuesday in Chandigarh. In his Class 10 exams last year, Chautala received 88 marks out of 100.

    Ex Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes Class 10 12 at 87 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Haryana, First Published May 10, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, 87, completed his Class 10th and 12th exams on Tuesday. Officials from the Haryana Education Board handed over the mark sheets to him on Tuesday in Chandigarh.

    The INLD supremo arrived on Monday as the chief guest to commemorate Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap's 428th birth anniversary, which was observed by the whole society. When Haryana Education Board officials arrived in Bhiwani, they respectfully handed over the former chief minister's class 10th and 12th marksheets.

    The INLD supremo took the 10th exam in 2019 but was unable to take the English subject owing to unforeseen circumstances. The Haryana School Education Board also delayed his 12th grade score owing to a lack of English exam. He had taken the 10th English paper in August 2021 and received 88 per cent.

    At the age of 87, the former Chief Minister passed 10th and 12th grades with distinctions. Memory power is still robust at this age, and spirits are absolutely high. Even now, the INLD supremo is heavily engaged in politics, having visited all of Haryana's districts and circles multiple times in the previous two years. The workers are enthusiastic everywhere the former Chief Minister goes.

    Also Read | Haryana Govt moves Supreme Court against HC stay on 75% quota for locals in private jobs

    Also Read | Haryana becomes latest state to lower drinking age from 25 to 21

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India has given 3 and a half billion dollars in aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    3.5 billion dollars and counting: India helping crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre - adt

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise - gps

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise

    Indian Railways introduces 'baby berths' as Mother's day gift - adt

    Indian Railways introduces 'baby berths' as Mother's day gift

    TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu booked in corruption case

    FIR lodged against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

    Recent Stories

    Summer skincare tips for men: From sunscreen to serums, go and buy NOW RBA

    Summer skincare tips for men: From sunscreen to serums, go and buy NOW

    Govt warns Ola Uber others says resolve customer issues or face action gcw

    Govt warns cab services like Ola, Uber; says resolve customer issues or face action

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been Delhi Capitals DC biggest challenge this season-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been DC's biggest challenge this season

    India has given 3 and a half billion dollars in aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    3.5 billion dollars and counting: India helping crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre - adt

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon