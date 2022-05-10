Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes Class 10, 12 at 87

Officials from the Haryana Education Board handed over the mark sheets to him on Tuesday in Chandigarh. In his Class 10 exams last year, Chautala received 88 marks out of 100.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, 87, completed his Class 10th and 12th exams on Tuesday. Officials from the Haryana Education Board handed over the mark sheets to him on Tuesday in Chandigarh.

The INLD supremo arrived on Monday as the chief guest to commemorate Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap's 428th birth anniversary, which was observed by the whole society. When Haryana Education Board officials arrived in Bhiwani, they respectfully handed over the former chief minister's class 10th and 12th marksheets.

The INLD supremo took the 10th exam in 2019 but was unable to take the English subject owing to unforeseen circumstances. The Haryana School Education Board also delayed his 12th grade score owing to a lack of English exam. He had taken the 10th English paper in August 2021 and received 88 per cent.

At the age of 87, the former Chief Minister passed 10th and 12th grades with distinctions. Memory power is still robust at this age, and spirits are absolutely high. Even now, the INLD supremo is heavily engaged in politics, having visited all of Haryana's districts and circles multiple times in the previous two years. The workers are enthusiastic everywhere the former Chief Minister goes.

