Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3.5 billion dollars and counting: India helping crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    India on Tuesday said it is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. 

    India has given 3 and a half billion dollars in aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Colombo, First Published May 10, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing crisis in its neighbouring country where protestors have set government assets and political leaders' houses on fire, India on Tuesday said it is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. 

    India has provided support worth over $3.5 billion this year to Sri Lanka to fight against the crisis that the island nation has been facing for the last two months. 

    Also Read: Sri Lanka crisis: Ancestral home of Rajapaksas, homes of several MPs set on fire

    In addition, "The people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine among others," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka. 

    "India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes," he added. 

    Also Read: The family being blamed for 22 million Sri Lankans' woes

    Clashes between forces and civilians have led to the killing of eight people, forcing President Gotayaba Rajapaksa's administration to give emergency powers to the military and police. 

    Several MPs' houses have been torched hours after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his post on Monday. Sri Lanka is facing such a scenario for the first time since the country got freedom in 1948. 

    Opposition members have been demanding the former prime minister's arrest over inciting his supporters to attack anti-government protestors. 

    Also Read: Sri Lanka economic crisis: A diplomatic opportunity for India

    Looking at the unprecedented situation, the Colombo Stock Exchange announced Tuesday as a market holiday. The exchange was closed for a week amid the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

    The curfew, which was supposed to be lifted today, has been extended till Wednesday after reports of violent protests from several parts of the country.

    Also Read: Explained: Why Nepal is staring down the barrel like Sri Lanka

    Image: Sri Lankan university students clash with police as water cannons and tear gas are used to disperse them near the parliament, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photograph: Photo by Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre - adt

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise - gps

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise

    Indian Railways introduces 'baby berths' as Mother's day gift - adt

    Indian Railways introduces 'baby berths' as Mother's day gift

    TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu booked in corruption case

    FIR lodged against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

    Who is Dr P Narayana, the Narayana Group owner arrested for exam paper leak

    Who is Dr P Narayana, the Narayana Group owner arrested for exam paper leak

    Recent Stories

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre - adt

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise - gps

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise

    Monkeypox Know early symptoms how is it spread other details gcw

    Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, here are 12 highest-paid Telugu actors; know their income RBA

    Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, here are 12 highest-paid Telugu actors; know their income

    football Kylian Mbappe ignored PSG owner Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid camp in Spanish capital snt

    Mbappe ignored PSG owner Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid camp in Spanish capital?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon