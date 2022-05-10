Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC brings new rule for online ticket booking; know details here

    From now onwards, the users must get their mobile number and email ID verified before booking any tickets.
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has altered its online ticketing process. From now onwards, the users must get their mobile number and email ID verified before booking any tickets. The most important update for the users who book their train tickets online or through the IRCTC app. Bookings will not be accepted without verification.

    Following the IRCTC, the new rule applies to users who haven't made an online booking since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as per media reports. 

    Here's how to verify mobile numbers and email IDs: 
    1) Navigate to the IRCTC website or app and then go to the verification window.
    2) Now, enter your updated mobile number and email ID.
    3) On the left side, there's an edit button, if you wish to make any changes to the filled-up details, you can edit them.
    4) On the right side, there's verification, check details before clicking on verification. 
    5) You'll get a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile. Enter the OTP for the verification, and it's done. 

    Follow the same guidelines for the verification of email ID. Instead of a mobile number, you'll get an OTP on your email ID, enter it, and verify your email ID. 

    How to do reservation post verification:
    1) Visit the IRCTC portal or app.
    2) Log in using the credentials.
    3) Key in the source station, destination, date of journey, and coach class.
    4) Select one most convenient for you from the train list that appears and then click on book now.
    5) Key in details like passengers' name, age, gender, berth preference, choice of food/no food, etc.
    6) Make a payment, select the mode of payment and finish the transaction.
    7) You will get a booking confirmation and journey details on the registered mobile number/e-mail address once done.

    Also Read: IRCTC to resume serving cooked meals in trains from February 14

    Also Read: Viral: Man onboard Shatabdi Express receives unexpected iftar meal

    Also Read: Shri Ramayana Yatra: 17-day train journey through Lord Ram's life

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 6:32 PM IST
