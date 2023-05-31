Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vistara announces flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route from THIS date!

    Vistara will begin operating flights between Agartala and Bengaluru on August 1. The flight will arrive in Agartala directly from Bengaluru, and on its return journey from Agartala, it will go via Guwahati.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Agartala: Vistara will begin operating flights between Agartala and Bengaluru on August 1, an official said on Wednesday. 

    According to him, there are currently three flights per week between Agartala and Bengaluru, operated by Indigo and Akasa.

    "Vistara is scheduled to operate a flight on the Agartala-Bengaluru route from August 1. The flight will arrive here directly from Bengaluru, and on its return journey from Agartala, it will go via Guwahati. It will benefit flyers immensely," director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport KC Meena told PTI.

    In order to increase the number of flights on the route, Chief Minister Manik Saha urged Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation.

    Meena claimed that SpieceJet is prepared to begin operations between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh, but that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not yet notified the immigration centre.

    "We are hoping to get all the relevant protocols cleared from the Centre by mid-June. Once the process is complete, international flight service will start at the earliest," he said.

    At present, four airlines operate 34-36 flights daily from the MBB Airport, which handles around 4,500 passengers per day.

    Indian full-service airline Tata SIA Airlines Limited, doing business as Vistara, is based in Gurugram and has its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The carrier, a partnership between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons, launched operations on January 9th, 2015, with service between Delhi and Mumbai.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
