Gold shopping in Delhi: Chandni Chowk to CP, 7 popular markets

Gold shopping in Delhi

Delhi is renowned for its bustling markets offering a wide variety of goods, including gold and jewelry. Here are seven popular markets in Delhi where you can shop for gold.

Chandni Chowk

Located in Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk is home tp numerous jewelry shops and goldsmiths offering a diverse range of traditional and contemporary gold jewelry designs.

Dariba Kalan

Dariba Kalan is home to several renowned gold jewelry shops. It has a rich history of jewelry craftsmanship and offers a wide selection of gold ornaments, including bridal jewelry.

South Extension Market

South Extension Market in South Delhi is a popular destination for luxury shopping, including high-end jewelry stores. 

Karol Bagh Market

Karol Bagh's market features numerous jewelry stores offering a mix of traditional Indian and contemporary designs at competitive prices.

Greater Kailash (GK) Market

Greater Kailash, particularly GK-I and GK-II has several reputed jewelry stores in the area offering a wide range of gold ornaments and designer pieces.

Connaught Place (CP)

Connaught Place is a bustling commercial and shopping hub in Central Delhi. It houses several jewelry.

