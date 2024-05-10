Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Congress in conspiracy to eliminate Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims': PM Modi

    Highlighting the issue of quotas based on religion, PM Modi said that such measures contradicted the principles envisioned by the architect of the constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He also opposed providing quota benefits on religious grounds, stressing that it contravened the fundamental values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    May 10, 2024

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 10) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during a Lok Sabha election rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, alleging a conspiracy to undermine the Hindu faith. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi accused the Congress of spreading lies regarding job reservations and the Constitution, while also raising concerns about religion-based quotas.

    "The hidden agenda of the Congress is to rob you of your quota and give it to Muslims," PM Modi said, drawing sharp reactions from the audience at the election rally. He pointed to instances such as the Congress government in Karnataka allegedly including all Muslims in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category overnight and granting them reservation.

    In addition to his allegations regarding reservation policies, PM Modi criticised the Congress for what he described as a lack of concern for the welfare of Adivasis, or indigenous communities. PM Modi's remarks highlighted the heightened political tensions as the Lok Sabha elections draw near, with each party vying to sway public opinion in their favor.

