    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha

    According to the weather service, due to anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower troposphere over Northwest India, west Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are expected to remain dry for the next five days.
     

    IMD issues yellow alert for Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh; orange alert in Odisha
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department stated on Tuesday that "while conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of northwest India and Kutch in the next two days, heavy rainfall spell over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will continue until September 21."

    Several parts of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will remain on yellow alert on Tuesday and Wednesday due to 'light to moderate rainfall.' Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected in Telangana's northwest. Odisha will remain on 'orange' alert during the same period due to the heavy rainfall forecast. Landslides in hilly areas, wall collapse of vulnerable houses, and waterlogging in low-lying areas of Odisha are also possible.

    "Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over many places in the north and northeast districts of Telangana, and heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the northwest districts, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Suryapet, Mehboobabad, and central districts of the area," according to the Dr K Nagaratna, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, as per reports. 

    The weather service also stated that due to anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower troposphere over Northwest India, west Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are likely to remain dry for the next five days.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
