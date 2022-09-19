Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of festive season, IMD issues orange alerts in several states. Check full updates here

    The IMD further predicted heavy rainfall spell over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till September 21, and over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during September 20 to 22.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted very heavy rainfall over Odisha during September19-21 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 19.

    The forecast comes as the eastern states gear up for a line up of festivities that will continue for the whole of October. On Sunday, the IMD had said that within the next two days, conditions would become favourable for the Southwest Monsoon winds to recede. 

    The IMD further predicted heavy rainfall spell over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till September 21, and over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during September 20 to 22.

    Check key points of today's forecast here: 

    Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during September 19-21. Jharkhand on September 20 and over Gangetic West Bengal on September 19

    Similar conditions will prevail over Gujarat region, Marathawada, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on September 19

    Very heavy rainfall have been predicted for Odisha during September 19-21

    Heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam on 19 and 20 September, over Telangana during September 19-21 

    Very heavy rainfall predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 19

    Moderate to heavy rainfalls with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Uttarakhand today

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
