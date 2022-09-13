IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand; predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, West Bengal

Dehradun's regional weather department has sounded a yellow alert for Pithoragarh, Champawat, Bageshwar and Nainital in Uttarakhand. An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated areas of Uttarakhand from September 14 to 16.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Maharashtra for the next 48 hours. On Monday night, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and water-logging was witnessed in Mumbai's Sion neighbourhood after rainfall.

A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai as the city saw moderate rains on Monday with parts of the city being inundated.

Also read: Mukul Rohatgi set to be Attorney General for India once again

Speaking to reporters, Dr Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather Forecast Department, IMD Pune said, "For the next 48 hours, very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Maharashtra. There will be Cumulonimbus cloud formation at Pune and Ahmednagar district border and widespread rainfall is expected over the next four days."

Dehradun's regional weather department has sounded a yellow alert for Pithoragarh, Champawat, Bageshwar and Nainital in Uttarakhand. An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated areas of Uttarakhand from September 14 to 16. The weathermen have cautioned people staying near rivulets and river streams to stay away.

Also read: Secunderabad fire accident: 7 death, 13 injured after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom

The weather agency also said that intense rainfall is likely to continue over South Gujarat, North Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.

On Monday, the national capital witnessed a hot and humid day and rain lashed parts of the city on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in south Bengal districts and parts of Odisha on Monday as rain triggered by a depression caused hardships to commuters on the first working day of the week.

Also read: Centre's ad on road safety featuring Akshay Kumar under fire for allegedly promoting dowry

The weatherman forecast heavy rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Wednesday morning.

It also warned of very heavy rain in the districts of East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia till Tuesday morning and heavy rain thereafter till Wednesday morning.