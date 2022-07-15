IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune, Satara; yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane

Due to the continuous heavy rain in the catchment area, two lakes, including Modak Sagar lake reservoir, are now overflowing at full capacity.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Maharashtra districts of Palghar, Pune, and Satara for Friday, with major rivers Vaitarna and Tansa flowing above the danger mark. Meanwhile, there is a yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector said, as per media reports stated that the district's major rivers, Vaitarna and Tansa, are flowing above the danger level. On Thursday, 35,000 cubic seconds of water were discharged from Modak Sagar into the Vaitarna River.

Tansa Lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, began overflowing at 8.50 pm on Thursday. Following Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lake has 38 gates, nine of which have been opened as of 9.50 pm.

"Moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs." Heavy rain is possible in isolated areas. Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph are very likely, according to a morning update from IMD's regional centre in Mumbai.

Due to the continued rainfall, 14 NDRF teams and six SDRF have been deployed, according to Maharashtra Disaster Management officials. Four people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 99.

In Gujarat and Telangana, excessive rainfall has caused a flood-like situation. The Telangana government ordered that residents of low-lying areas be identified and relocated to special camps. According to a PTI report, many areas in Gujarat's Navsari district were submerged in knee-deep water, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 100 people. There is no immediate relief in sight, as the MeT department has forecast "heavy to very heavy rain" in several places across Gujarat on Friday.

