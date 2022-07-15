Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune, Satara; yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane

    Due to the continuous heavy rain in the catchment area, two lakes, including Modak Sagar lake reservoir, are now overflowing at full capacity.

    IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune, Satara; yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Maharashtra districts of Palghar, Pune, and Satara for Friday, with major rivers Vaitarna and Tansa flowing above the danger mark. Meanwhile, there is a yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

    Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector said, as per media reports stated that the district's major rivers, Vaitarna and Tansa, are flowing above the danger level. On Thursday, 35,000 cubic seconds of water were discharged from Modak Sagar into the Vaitarna River.

    Tansa Lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, began overflowing at 8.50 pm on Thursday. Following Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lake has 38 gates, nine of which have been opened as of 9.50 pm.

    Due to the continuous heavy rain in the catchment area, two lakes, including Modak Sagar lake reservoir, are now overflowing at full capacity.

    "Moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs." Heavy rain is possible in isolated areas. Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph are very likely, according to a morning update from IMD's regional centre in Mumbai.

    Due to the continued rainfall, 14 NDRF teams and six SDRF have been deployed, according to Maharashtra Disaster Management officials. Four people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 99.

    In Gujarat and Telangana, excessive rainfall has caused a flood-like situation. The Telangana government ordered that residents of low-lying areas be identified and relocated to special camps. According to a PTI report, many areas in Gujarat's Navsari district were submerged in knee-deep water, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 100 people. There is no immediate relief in sight, as the MeT department has forecast "heavy to very heavy rain" in several places across Gujarat on Friday.

    Also Read: Maha govt reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre: CM Eknath Shinde

    Also Read: Heavy rain lash several parts of Delhi-NCR, Traffic police issues advisory

    Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next 24 hours, issues red alert for various districts

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Ripudaman Singh Malik, the 1985 Air India bombing accused who was shot dead in Canada?

    Who was Ripudaman Singh Malik, the 1985 Air India bombing accused who was shot dead in Canada?

    India first Monkeypox case confirmed Centre steps up surveillance know about all about virus gcw

    India's first Monkeypox case confirmed, Centre steps up surveillance; know about all about virus

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Gender Equality India improves but still ranks 135th out of 146 nations gcw

    Gender Equality: India improves, but still ranks 135th out of 146 nations

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions - adt

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions

    Recent Stories

    Who was Pratap Pothen Actor filmmaker passes away at 70 drb

    Who was Pratap Pothen? Actor-filmmaker passes away at 70

    Rishi Sunak leads second round with 101 votes says judge me on my record not my wealth gcw

    Rishi Sunak leads second round with 101 votes, says 'judge on my record, not my wealth'

    China economy shrinks 2.6 per cent; experts say it won't meet growth target

    China's economy shrinks 2.6 per cent; experts say it won't meet growth target

    WhatsApp texts calls to work through Ray Ban Stories smart glasses Here s what we know gcw

    WhatsApp texts, calls to work through Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses; Here's what we know

    NIRF Ranking 2022 Union education minister to announce for engineering management college rankings gcw

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Union education minister to announce for engineering, management, college rankings

    Recent Videos

    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon