IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next 24 hours, issues red alert for various districts

For more than a week, Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains, resulting in significant water-logging in several areas. Last week, Powai Lake in Mumbai overflowed due to heavy rains, and water-logging was recorded in areas such as Dadar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for numerous districts in Maharashtra on Thursday, warning of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and warning of constant rains for the previous several days, causing waterlogging and traffic disruption in many locations. The meteorological office has also predicted very severe to extremely heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai. Strong winds of 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 60 kmph are also forecast. These forecasts are accurate for the next 24 hours.

Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Satara, Nanded, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur have been placed on red alert for today. Maharashtra's districts of Thane, Ratnagiri, Latur, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli have been given an orange warning. Previously, the SDRF crew saved 15 persons in Tumsar, Bhandara district. They were trapped in a temple owing to a flood-like condition.

Heavy rain was recorded in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani, and other locations in the last few days. In Gadchiroli, heavy rains caused a flood-like situation. The meteorological service forecast that heavy rains will continue to fall across the Konkan and neighbouring ghat districts of central Maharashtra. The weather office has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of south Konkan-Goa, as well as over the Ghats of north-central Maharashtra. Fishermen are urged not to travel along or off the north Maharashtra coast from July 13 to 17.

