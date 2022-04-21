Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped

    According to locals, illegal mining activity had been going on in the area for months

    Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jharkhand, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    A number of people are feared trapped after a landslide struck an illegal mine in Jharkhand's Domrijor. A 15-20 metre stretch of road collapsed on people reportedly inside the illegal mine. 

    According to locals, illegal mining activity had been going on in the area for months, and despite appeals -- they claim -- that the administration has been turning a blind eye

    Developing story

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1 - adt

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1

    Jahangirpuri demolition: Supreme Court hearing updates status quo

    Jahangirpuri demolition: Status quo to continue, next Supreme Court hearing in two weeks

    Immense privilege: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha-dnm

    ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Karnataka government to name Shivamogga airport after BS Yediyurappa, confirms CM Bommai-dnm

    Karnataka government to name Shivamogga airport after BS Yediyurappa, confirms CM Bommai

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant explains how Delhi Capitals DC maintained its composure against Punjab Kings PBKS despite COVID-19 scare-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant explains how DC maintained its composure against PBKS despite COVID scare

    Ex PM Imran Khan used helicopter to commute to office spent PKR 550 million on fuel gcw

    Ex-PM Imran Khan used helicopter to commute to office, spent PKR 550 mn on fuel

    Around 20 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with States and UTs: Centre - adt

    Around 20 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with States and UTs: Centre

    Ananya Panday in bikini: 7 times actress nailed her swimwear looks (Pictures) RBA

    Ananya Panday in bikini: 7 times actress nailed her swimwear looks (Pictures)

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1 - adt

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon