Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped

A number of people are feared trapped after a landslide struck an illegal mine in Jharkhand's Domrijor. A 15-20 metre stretch of road collapsed on people reportedly inside the illegal mine.

According to locals, illegal mining activity had been going on in the area for months, and despite appeals -- they claim -- that the administration has been turning a blind eye

Developing story