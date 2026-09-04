IIM Kozhikode organised 'Reimagining Keralam', a two-day strategic leadership retreat for the Keralam Council of Ministers, including CM VD Satheesan. The event focused on opportunities and challenges shaping the state's future.

The two-day residential strategic leadership retreat ‘Reimagining Keralam’, organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) for the Keralam Council of Ministers, commenced on Friday at the IIM Kozhikode campus, with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister VD Satheesan and 20 Cabinet Ministers participated in the first day of the retreat, which brought together the State’s political leadership, IIM Kozhikode faculty and international experts for a series of focused and interactive sessions on the opportunities and challenges shaping Keralam’s future.

Day 1: Leadership, Governance and Global Perspectives

The retreat kicked off formally with a session by Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, on ‘Transformational Leadership in the Age of AI: Engaging People with Purpose and Impact', coordinated by Prof Anandakuttan Unnithan, Dean, Programmes at IIMK. The retreat follows an earlier meeting between Prof Chatterjee and the Chief Minister, which led to the conceptualisation of the strategic leadership engagement.

Day 1 featured a diverse set of sessions examining issues ranging from artificial intelligence and governance to healthcare, climate resilience, ageing and Keralam’s future economic opportunities.

A special session on ‘Positioning Keralam as a Healthcare and Wellness Destination’ was led by Dr Aravind Srinivasan, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Hospital, Chennai, focusing on the potential for Keralam to build on its strengths in healthcare and wellness.

As per the release, international perspectives on climate adaptation and disaster preparedness were brought into the retreat through the session ‘Living with Risk: Climate Resilience and Community Preparedness – Climate-change adaptation and community-based disaster management: Lessons and Learnings from Japan’, led by Rajib Shaw, Professor, Graduate School of Media and Governance, Keio University, Japan, along with Prof Anupam Das, IIM Kozhikode.

The session ‘From Policy to Behaviour: The Science of Making Governance Work’ examined how governance can translate policy intent into sustainable change at the community level, drawing on evidence and global best practices. Delivered by Sanchayan Banerjee, King's College London and Prof Siddhart Padhi from IIM Kozhikode.

Across more than five hours of sessions, the Ministers engaged closely with faculty members and international experts, participating in discussions, posing questions and reflecting on the implications of the themes for Kerala’s long-term development.

The retreat has been structured as a dialogue among practitioners and scholars, with an emphasis on strategic reflection, exchange of perspectives and translating ideas into meaningful outcomes.

Day 2 Agenda and Conclusion

The second day of the retreat, on Saturday, September 5, will turn its attention to Kerala’s economic, employment, education and global positioning priorities. The sessions will include: Rebuilding Keralam’s Economic and Fiscal Foundations; From Job Takers to Job Makers: Keralam’s Enterprise and Skills Agenda in a Time of Disruptive Technology; Towards Excellence in Higher Education: Building Keralam as a Destination; Managing the Generational Transition and Building a Global Brand; and Silver Economy.

The retreat will conclude with a valedictory ceremony, during which the participating Ministers will be presented with IIM Kozhikode certificates marking their completion of the two-day strategic leadership retreat.

Vision for 'Reimagining Keralam'

Through Reimagining Keralam, IIM Kozhikode seeks to provide a platform for the State’s leadership to step beyond immediate administrative priorities and engage collectively with the larger forces that will shape Kerala’s future, while drawing on contemporary management thought, academic research and international experience. (ANI)