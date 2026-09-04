Union Minister Nitin Gadkari greeted people on Janmashtami at a Dahi Handi event in Nagpur. He prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity. Celebrations with religious fervour were also reported from Mumbai, Delhi, and Mathura.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami and prayed for Lord Krishna's blessings for happiness and prosperity in everyone's life.

Gadkari was addressing a Dahi Handi celebration organised by the Badkas Chowk Mitra Parivar in Nagpur to mark Krishna Janmashtami.

"Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Janmashtami to all of you. May Lord Krishna shower his blessings and fill everyone's life with happiness and prosperity. This is my prayer to God," Gadkari said.

He also extended his greetings to the teams participating in the Dahi Handi competition. "Once again, heartfelt wishes to the teams taking part in the competition," he added.

Nationwide Celebrations

The Dahi Handi celebration was organised as part of the Janmashtami festivities, with teams participating in the traditional competition. Devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

The celebrations extended to Mumbai as well, where a huge crowd of devotees gathered at the ISKCON Temple in Chowpatty for the Mangala Aarti. The devotees participated in prayers and celebrations at the temple as part of the Janmashtami festivities.

In Delhi, devotees have gathered in large numbers at ISKCON temples in East of Kailash and Dwarka Sector 13 to participate in the Mangla Aarti held on the occasion of Janmashtami. Devotees joined the prayers and celebrated the festival at the temples.

At the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, devotees took part in Mangala Aarti and special prayers as celebrations continued at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. People also danced and expressed their devotion to Lord Krishna.

About Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, the celebrations hold particular significance because of their close association with Krishna’s life and traditions. The combination of religious celebrations and large gatherings has brought a festive atmosphere across the country as devotees come together to celebrate Janmashtami. (ANI)