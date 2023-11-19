ICC World Cup final: Thane resident orders 51 coconuts on Swiggy to manifest India's victory

The viral post triggered a mix of reactions, with some applauding the man's innovative show of team spirit while others humorously speculated about the potential impact of 51 coconuts on India's World Cup fate.

As India's cricket fever reaches a crescendo in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, an offbeat and intriguing story emerges from Thane. In a peculiar attempt to conjure good luck and channel positive energies for India's triumph, a Thane resident opted for a rather unconventional route—ordering a whopping 51 coconuts through Swiggy's Instamart service, sparking a wave of curiosity and amusement across social media platforms.

Swiggy, via its Twitter handle, unveiled this extraordinary purchase, showcasing a steel plate adorned with 51 coconuts while the cricket match played in the background on television. The individual behind this unique gesture responded to Swiggy's tweet, affirming the purpose behind the substantial coconut order.

The viral post triggered a mix of reactions, with some applauding the man's innovative show of team spirit while others humorously speculated about the potential impact of 51 coconuts on India's World Cup fate.

Social media chatter ensued, with users playfully dubbing the mysterious Thane resident as "someone from Thane," adding an air of intrigue to the unfolding saga. Amidst this, the man's earlier purchase of 240 incense sticks for a similar purpose further piqued interest, underscoring the lengths to which some fans go to "manifest" India's victories.

India's stellar performance in the tournament, coupled with Virat Kohli's record-breaking century, amplified the fervor of this final showdown, making every superstitious ritual and act of support a part of the country's cricket narrative.