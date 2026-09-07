PM Narendra Modi is set to dedicate three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, completing the entire route from JNPT to Dadri. The Rs 20,700 crore project aims to strengthen India's freight and logistics network.

WDFC Completion and Dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation on September 8, marking the completion of a major phase of India's dedicated freight infrastructure.

The three sections -- Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) -- together cover 326 route kilometres and have been developed at a cost of over Rs 20,700 crore. With the completion of these sections, the entire Western Dedicated Freight Corridor between JNPT and Dadri has been completed. The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor from Ludhiana to Sonnagar has also been completed.

Government Credits PM Modi for Progress

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors together form a key backbone of India's transportation and logistics network.

He said that before 2014, physical work had not been completed on the project and that the initiative was taken forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by addressing long-pending challenges and resolving issues across various sections.

New Railway Lines Planned

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the third and fourth railway lines between Vadodara and Ratlam.

Boosting India's Logistics Network

The completion of the Dedicated Freight Corridors is expected to strengthen India's freight transportation and logistics network by improving efficiency, increasing capacity and enabling faster movement of goods across the country. (ANI)