HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation for the Rs 2.85 crore renovation of Sahakar Sadan, the State Cooperative Bank building in Shimla. The project aims to modernise the building and is targeted for completion by June 15, 2027.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today virtually laid the foundation stone for the comprehensive renovation of Sahakar Sadan, the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank building located on Mall Road, Shimla.

Project Details and Timeline

According to a press release, the project will be completed at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the project, each floor of the building would be redesigned and organised to meet modern requirements. He said the renovation would give a new lease of life to the old building. The Chief Minister said that the renovation of Sahakar Sadan is targeted for completion by 15 June 2027. The multi-storey building, which extends from Mall Road to Lower Bazaar Road, will be completely transformed and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Part of Broader Modernisation Drive

As per the release, the Chief Minister stated that the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank is one of the leading cooperative banks in the state and is committed to providing modern and reliable banking services across the state. He said the bank is modernising its old branches and buildings and the renovation of this old building is also part of the same initiative.

Detailed Renovation Plan

According to the release, under the project, modern workstations and cabin partitions will be created on the mezzanine floor, while the ground floor will have a new reception workstation and an advanced screening area. In addition, a conference hall and workstations will be developed in Basement-1. A dedicated crèche for children will be set up in Basement-2, while Basement-3 will be equipped with modern infrastructure and a well-organised storage area.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, MLAs Sanjay Awasthy and Ram Kumar, Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Devinder Shyam, Vice-Chairman HIMUDA Yashwant Chhajta, Directors of the bank Sanjay Sharma and Hari Krishan Himral, Managing Director Vinay Singh and General Manager Jeet Ram Bhardwaj were present on the occasion. (ANI)