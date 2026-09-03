The Gujarat government is holding a roadshow in Mumbai for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. CM Bhupendra Patel will meet leading industrialists to showcase investment opportunities and strengthen engagement with the business community.

Following the successful New Delhi Curtain Raiser of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027, the Gujarat government is holding a roadshow in Mumbai at The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, ahead of the VGGS, the roadshow will provide a significant platform to further strengthen Gujarat’s engagement with the global diplomatic and business community. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will address the Consul Generals and industry captains during the interaction in the evening. The programme will commence with a welcome address by R Mukundan, National President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines Department (IMD), will deliver a presentation on VGGS 2027. As per the CMO, leading industrialists will also share their experiences about Gujarat, followed by an address of the Chief Secretary.

CM to Hold One-on-One Meetings with Industrialists

Before the roadshow, Patel will also hold one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists representing diverse sectors from companies/organizations such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Trusts, Mahindra Group AM/NS India, STT Global Data Centres India, Godrej Industries, ASSA ABLOY, Cipla Ltd, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, RPG Enterprises, Piramal Group, K Raheja Group, Aditya Birla Group, Nayara Energy Ltd, Chemtrols Industries, Lotte India, Swan Corp, Colt Data Centre Holdings, Batliboi Ltd, Blue Star India, Abbott Nutrition, Arabelle Solutions, Rossari Biotech Ltd, and Grindwell Norton & Saint-Gobain. The one-to-one meetings will cover key sectors including advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, health & wellness, IT, financial services, green energy, oil & energy, biotechnology, real estate, abrasives materials, industrial automation, heavy engineering, and petroleum.

Showcasing Gujarat's Industrial Ecosystem

Further, roundtable interaction with young entrepreneurs on the Vibrant Summit and the opportunities in the state is also planned as part of the event. The discussions will focus on investment opportunities, expansion plans and strategic partnerships, while showcasing Gujarat’s robust industrial ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and commitment to supporting the next phase of sustainable, technology-led growth. (ANI)