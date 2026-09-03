BJP's Pradeep Bhandari accuses Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife of running an extortion and corruption racket, presenting audio evidence of alleged bribes up to Rs 5 crore to quash criminal cases. SAD has also demanded a CBI probe.

BJP Alleges Extortion Racket in Punjab

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a scathing attack on the AAP leadership in Punjab on Thursday, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife of operating an institutionalised extortion and corruption network utilising intermediaries. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari presented audio recordings and documentation, alleging that high-level intervention was being traded to dismiss serious criminal investigations. He said, "The two issues we are presenting before you today are connected to the common citizen of this country. If you look at this picture here, you can see pictures of three people. One is Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the second is Punjab's 'super Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal', and the third person is the wife of the Chief Minister of Punjab.”

BJP further claimed that illicit financial exchanges were being brokered through middlemen to manipulate the justice delivery system. Detailing the nature of the alleged payoffs, Bhandari added, “The audio recordings that we are about to play for you and the evidence that has come before us point to the fact that within Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is running a new extortion racket and a new corruption racket. Inside this corruption racket, he and his wife, through middlemen and intermediaries, are facing allegations of taking bribes of up to 5 crore rupees each to quash cases, including legitimate rape cases..."

SAD Demands CBI Probe into Allegations

Earlier today, a high-level delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, met Punjab Governor Gulab Singh Kataria at Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh and demanded a high-level CBI inquiry into alleged corruption in the Chief Minister's Office and alleged attempts to protect a rape accused.

The SAD's demand comes amid a notice issued last month by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife, Gurpreet Kaur, following allegations that Rs 5 crore was allegedly demanded and accepted to shield an accused in a rape case. The delegation, comprising Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Daljit Singh Cheema and Sikandar Singh Maluka, submitted a 300-page dossier along with other documents and evidence to the Governor in support of its allegations.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the state government was attempting to protect a rape accused and urged the media to highlight the issue. "On one side is the rapist and those protecting him, and on the other side are those helpless girls. I want to see which side the media takes. If you do not show our press conference or highlight this issue, it means you are under pressure of the Punjab government and supporting the rapist. I hope the media will stand with those helpless girls," Badal said.

AAP Rejects 'Baseless' Claims

However, AAP has rejected the allegations, with State President of AAP's Women Wing and MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora calling them "baseless." (ANI)