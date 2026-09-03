FSSAI has launched penal proceedings against a Bengaluru company over misbranded infant food. This is part of a wider Karnataka food safety drive that saw inspections and fines across hostels, hotels, dhabas, and e-commerce warehouses.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched strict penal proceedings against a Bengaluru-based nutraceutical and healthcare company following targeted inspections centered on infant nutrition safety and statutory compliance.

Action Against Bengaluru Nutraceutical Firm

Food Safety and Drugs Administration stated, “Strict regulatory measures were taken by FSSAI against M/s British Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, following inspections focused on infant food safety and compliance. A substantial quantity of misbranded infant food was seized under the FSS Act, 2006. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the FBO.”

According to FSSAI, a substantial quantity of misbranded infant food was seized under the FSS Act, 2006. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the FBO.

Considering the serious nature of the violations and the potential risk posed by non-compliant infant food products to infants and young children, appropriate legal proceedings were initiated against the FBO.

3.7 MT of expired infant food articles ordered for destruction as per the Hon'ble Court's directions. The expired stock was safely disposed of to prevent its reuse, diversion, or reintroduction into the food chain.

The enforcement action reinforces the commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of infants and young children, FSSAI stated.

Massive Enforcement Drive Across Karnataka

Earlier in August, in a massive, statewide enforcement drive, Karnataka's Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration inspected hostels, schools, hotels, highway dhabas, e-commerce warehouses, and bus stands, collecting thousands of samples and levying hefty fines on non-compliant businesses.

The extensive operation targeted hygiene violations, artificial additives, mislabeled meat, and regulatory non-compliance across both rural and urban areas, including high-end establishments in Bengaluru.

Inspections at Hostels, Anganwadis, and Schools

Officials inspected 629 Backward Classes hostels (1,860 samples collected) and 331 Social Welfare Department hostels (556 samples collected).

Inspections across Anganwadi 603 centres yielded 549 food samples. The department noted that 25,626 Anganwadi centres have now received free food safety registration.

124 educational institutions were inspected, with 53 suspicious food samples sent for laboratory testing.

Checks at Eateries and Transport Hubs

889 food stalls were checked across 186 bus stands; 206 received notices for unhygienic conditions, and Rs 55,000 in spot fines were collected.

Five teams raided 99 dhabas along the Nelamangala-Haveri highway corridor (via Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Davangere), issuing fines totalling Rs 3,67,500.

Raids on High-End Hotels and Warehouses

30 teams inspected over 60 three- and five-star hotels, 4 international restaurants, and 8 warehouses in BBMP limits, serving notices to 30 operators.

During the Bengaluru hotel inspections, authorities confiscated significant quantities of expired, rotten, and improperly stored food items.

429 kg of mutton & chicken were seized due to mislabeling or expired dates. 203 kg of fish was seized with extended expiry dates. 200 kg of veg food was stored next to non-veg items, plus 76 kg of rotten/mouldy vegetables. 45 litres of milk/curd, 49 litres of substandard used cooking oil, 12 kg of bakery goods, and 67 kg of cereals.

Targeted Food Sample Testing

Out of 41 Shawarma and 21 Kebab samples tested for artificial colours, 9 Shawarma and 1 Kebab sample were declared unsafe, triggering legal action.

36 Egg Mayonnaise samples were collected statewide.

At the Tamil Nadu border, 4 teams tested 25 incoming milk/dairy samples, finding 1 substandard sample.

E-Commerce and Training Initiatives

236 e-commerce warehouses/facilities were inspected. Legal proceedings were initiated against 44 warehouses, while 8 warehouses were fined Rs 1,97,000 for poor hygiene.

The department trained 11,370 food business operators under the FSSAI's FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) program to raise long-term compliance standards.

State officials confirmed that rigorous inspections and sampling drives will continue regularly to enforce strict adherence to food safety standards across Karnataka. (ANI)