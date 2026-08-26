Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the Haryana government for Gurugram's waterlogging, blaming poor drainage and sanitation systems. He said the city is on the brink of ruin. Kumari Selja also criticised the BJP for shying away from responsibility.

Hooda Blames Govt for Pushing Gurugram to 'Ruin'

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday criticised the state government over the waterlogging situation in Gurugram, alleging that poor drainage, sewage and sanitation systems have pushed the city towards "ruin" over the last 12 years.

Hooda said Gurugram, which was envisioned as a city of international standards, has witnessed worsening civic conditions due to lack of maintenance and infrastructure management. He asserted, "The reality is that the government has brought Gurugram to the brink of ruin over these 12 years. There is no proper sewage system, no maintenance of other systems, no sanitation work, and no drainage work being done. 12 years ago, it never used to get flooded like this, even though there has been much heavier rainfall in the past."

He further said, "We had worked to make Gurugram a city of international standards; that vision should have been prioritized and fully realized. We had even dug a separate canal from the Yamuna to ensure there was no water shortage. They need to manage the drainage, why haven't they? Why are the drains clogged? What is the reason? What about the underpasses and under-bridges that were built?"

Kumari Selja Lambasts BJP Government

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja also lambasted the state and central government and alleging that they were shying away from responsibility. "What has this government actually done over the years? BJP is in power at every level. Look at the NCR--Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad. Gurugram is especially important, yet even on a normal day, people spend hours travelling to and from the city. Who is responsible for this? The government needs to answer," she said.

Gurugram Grapples with Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls

The Congress leaders remarks came after several parts of Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion following continuous rainfall in the city. On Tuesday, a cement-laden truck sank into the road in Sector 9 amid waterlogging, highlighting the impact of heavy showers on roads and traffic movement.

The Rajiv Chowk Subway was also inundated with rainwater, with visuals showing children bathing in the flooded underpass. Several areas, including Narsinghpur, reported traffic snarls as vehicles moved at a slow pace due to accumulated water.

In view of the heavy rainfall and the possibility of further waterlogging, the Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised corporate offices, government and private schools, and other institutions to encourage employees and staff to work from home to reduce traffic congestion and facilitate repair and maintenance work on roads and drains. (ANI)