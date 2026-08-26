HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a contract to design and develop the 'Aravalli' engine, a new-generation high-power powerplant for HAL's upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant (DBMRH).

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt. Ltd. (SAFHAL) for the design, development, manufacture, supply, and lifecycle support of a new-generation high-power helicopter engine in the 3,500 to 4,000 shp power class, named "Aravalli." According to a press release, this powerplant has been selected to power HAL's upcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). The contract was signed by Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, Director, Engineering, Research & Development, HAL, and Olivier Savin, Director, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines and Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Safran Helicopter Engines. The ceremony was presided over by Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL and Cedric Goubet, Chief Executive Officer, Safran Helicopter Engines.

A Major Milestone for Self-Reliance

Named after one of the world's oldest mountain ranges, the Aravalli engine symbolises India's aspirations towards achieving greater self-reliance in critical aerospace propulsion technologies and strengthening indigenous capabilities for future-generation rotorcraft programmes. This contract represents a major milestone in the evolution of India's aerospace and defence ecosystem and reinforces the commitment of both partners towards advancing indigenous helicopter engine capabilities.

Leaders on the Landmark Partnership

Ravi K, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, said, "The signing of this contract marks a significant step forward in India's pursuit of self-reliance in aero-engine technologies. Through this collaborative programme with SAFHAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, we are creating a strong foundation for powering next-generation Indian helicopter platforms. The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem."

Cedric Goubet, Chief Executive Officer, Safran Helicopter Engines, added, "We are delighted to deepen our long-standing partnership with HAL through this landmark programme. Building on decades of successful cooperation, this initiative reflects our shared commitment to innovation, technology development, and industrial excellence. The Aravalli engine programme represents a new chapter in the strategic relationship between France and India, combining the expertise of our teams to develop world-class propulsion systems for future Indian rotorcraft. This is the first time Safran HE has taken up such a class of Engine as Co-development. Together, we remain fully committed to supporting our customers and contributing to the growth of India's aerospace and defence capabilities."

Role of the SAFHAL Joint Venture

SAFHAL, a joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Helicopter Engines SAS, will leverage the complementary expertise and strengths of its parent companies to develop cutting- edge propulsion technologies that deliver superior performance, reliability, maintainability, and operational effectiveness. The collaboration will encompass advanced design methodologies, state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, comprehensive testing, and robust product support, in line with the highest international aerospace standards, the press release noted.

Future Potential and Civil Applications

Beyond military applications, the engine programme also offers significant potential for future civil market opportunities, including offshore transportation, utility missions, and VVIP transport. The programme is also expected to further catalyse the development of indigenous Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities in India.

Strengthening a Long-Standing Partnership

The contract further reflects Safran Group's strategic commitment to India, supported by sustained investments in manufacturing, engineering, R&D and MRO capabilities. Together with its Indian partners, Safran continues to strengthen local industrial capacity while contributing to the development of advanced aerospace technologies in line with India's self-reliance objectives.

Safran Helicopter Engines has been a trusted partner of HAL, beginning with the Artouste engines powering the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, followed by the Shakti engine family, which powers the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). The Aravalli engine programme further elevates this enduring partnership through the joint design and development of a state-of-the-art turboshaft engine tailored to meet the evolving requirements of medium-lift rotorcraft platforms for India and global markets. (ANI)