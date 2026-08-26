Amid protests over alleged BPSC exam irregularities, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi asserted the govt's commitment to student welfare. Police used water cannons on protesters, drawing criticism from RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and LJP's Chirag Paswan.

Govt Committed to Student Welfare, Says BJP Chief

Amid the ongoing row over alleged irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi on Wednesday asserted that the state and central governments remain committed to student welfare, as tensions escalated in Patna during a student protest.

Speaking to ANI, Saraogi said, "Our government, led by CM Samrat Choudhary in the state and PM Modi at the Centre, works in the interest of the students. In the matter of the PhD students were called to the Lok Bhavan for talks. In the TRE-4 matter, the Chief Secretary called the students and spoke to them yesterday. Our government is continuously working in the interest of students and to give them employment," Saraogi said.

Police Action and Political Reactions

The remarks came a day after police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence to protest alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination. The situation escalated when protesters attempted to cross restricted zones despite security barricades, prompting police to use water cannons and detain several individuals.

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari maintained that the government has actively addressed the students' grievances and criticised opposition leaders for their comments on the issue.

Opposition Leaders Back Students

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav visited injured protesters at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and alleged that police had used excessive force against the protesting students. "I met with the injured protesting students at PMCH who were affected by the brutal lathi charge carried out by the Bihar Police on students and aspirants demonstrating in Patna for their just demands, and inquired about their well-being while also obtaining information from the doctors regarding their treatment," Yadav said.

He further said, "The government's brutality against the protesters is condemnable and shameful. Even in adverse circumstances, there is no lack of zeal, passion, and enthusiasm among the students admitted in the hospital. As always, our affection, cooperation, and support in the battle for education will remain with the students, and in the end, we will win this fight."

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan also extended support to the aspirants protesting over alleged irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam in Patna, stating he presented their demands before Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary. (ANI)