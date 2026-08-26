Six people were killed and several injured after a private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada rammed a truck in Telangana's Suryapet. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar vowed strict action against negligent private travel operators.

Govt Vows Strict Action

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday expressed grief over the Suryapet bus accident that claimed six lives and said strict action would be taken against private travel operators found negligent.

"Six people lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred early this morning in Suryapet. While expressing condolences on behalf of the government, we are organising numerous programmes focused on road safety," Prabhakar told ANI.

He said the Transport Department would take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. "We will take serious action against private travel operators who demonstrate negligence. The Transport Department will ensure that measures are taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," he added.

Accident Details

The remarks came after a private travel bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada collided with a moving truck in the early hours of Wednesday under Kodad Rural police station limits in Suryapet district, leaving six people dead and several others injured.

According to police, the accident occurred around 5:20 am near Durgapuram stage when the bus rammed into the truck. "A total of 43 passengers were travelling in the bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The accident happened near Durgapuram stage. We have shifted the deceased to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and are currently investigating the matter," police said.

The injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

CM Expresses Shock

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He also instructed the Chief Secretary to take necessary measures to ensure better medical treatment for the injured, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Political Leaders React to Tragedy

BJP Calls for Ex-Gratia, Safety Measures

Reacting to the accident, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao called for immediate ex-gratia assistance for the families of the deceased and urged the government to strengthen road safety measures.

"It is unfortunate that the bus travelling to Vijayawada from Hyderabad has met with an accident, and over six people are reportedly dead. Our condolences are with their families. The government should immediately announce ex-gratia for the families of the deceased, and those who are injured should be provided proper treatment at the nearest available and best hospitals," Rao said.

"Whatever may be the reason, road safety measures have to be strengthened by the government. All necessary precautions should also be taken by drivers and transport owners and companies," he added.

Congress Leader Blames Overspeeding

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao also expressed grief over the accident and attributed the increasing number of road accidents to factors including overspeeding.

"Roads have improved, and travel has become faster. With this travel speed, almost every day when we wake up... early this morning, passengers and buses travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada met with an accident near Suryapet. Six people have lost their lives, and many sustained injuries," he said.

He urged authorities to take strict action against overspeeding and ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured. "If this overspeeding is not controlled, more such incidents will keep taking place. It is deeply painful for the families of the deceased. At the same time, the government must immediately ensure proper medical treatment for the injured," Hanumanth Rao said.

He also called for increased traffic police deployment on highways, saying that early morning driving and attempts to reach destinations on time often lead to fatal crashes. (ANI)