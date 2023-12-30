Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Historic moment: PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Envisioned to accommodate nearly 10 lakh passengers annually, it aims to facilitate devotees from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, enabling their pilgrimage to the grand temple of Lord Ram following its consecration.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 30) inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, marking the initiation of its Phase 1. With an investment exceeding Rs 1450 crore, the airport's first phase includes a sprawling terminal building spanning 6500 square meters, designed to accommodate approximately 10 lakh passengers annually.

    PM Modi's arrival in Ayodhya marked a significant event on Saturday, where he was warmly received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon landing at the airport.

    The newly constructed Ayodhya airport, set to commence operations from January 6, stands as a colossal project developed at a cost exceeding Rs 1,450 crore. Envisioned to accommodate nearly 10 lakh passengers annually, it aims to facilitate devotees from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, enabling their pilgrimage to the grand temple of Lord Ram following its consecration.

    Additionally, the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham junction railway station, completed at a cost of Rs 240 crore, stands as a significant infrastructural addition. Renamed to commemorate its spiritual significance, this three-storey facility boasts amenities including food plazas and waiting rooms for the convenience of travelers and devotees.

    Earlier today, PM Modi marked the inauguration of Phase I of the revamped Ayodhya railway station, now known as the Ayodhya Dham junction railway station. He also launched the new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains while dedicating several other railway projects to the nation.

