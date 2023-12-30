Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 240-crore Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station (WATCH)

    The day's agenda is further packed as around 1 pm, the Prime Minister participated in a public program. During this event, he inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects collectively valued at over Rs15,000 crore in the state.

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 240-crore Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 30) visited Ayodhya and marked the inauguration of Phase I of the revamped Ayodhya railway station, now known as the Ayodhya Dham junction railway station. During this visit, he also launched the new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains while dedicating several other railway projects to the nation. The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon his arrival in Ayodhya.

    This visit coincides with the upcoming grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, adding significance to the developments. Additionally, PM Modi's itinerary included the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham airport, scheduled later today.

    Congress blunder! Party deletes Bharat Nyay Yatra promo featuring Atal's poem in Smriti Irani's voice (WATCH)

    The day's agenda is further packed as around 1 pm, the Prime Minister participated in a public program. During this event, he inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects collectively valued at over Rs15,000 crore in the state.

    The Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, a project that cost over Rs 240 crore, boasts a three-storey modern structure designed to offer a comprehensive set of amenities. The station is furnished with contemporary facilities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, shops catering to puja essentials, cloakrooms, child care areas, and waiting halls.

    This state-of-the-art station prides itself on its 'accessible for all' approach and has been bestowed with an 'IGBC-certified green station building' status.

    During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat Express trains from this revamped station. The Amrit Bharat Express falls under the category of superfast passenger trains, featuring the LHB push-pull attribute. Notably, these trains are equipped with non-air-conditioned coaches.

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    With locomotives at both ends for enhanced acceleration, the Amrit Bharat Express prioritizes passenger comfort. It is fitted with well-designed seating arrangements, improved luggage racks, mobile charging points complete with suitable holders, LED lighting, CCTV surveillance, and a public information system, among other amenities.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another Congress blunder! Party deletes Bharat Nyay Yatra promo featuring Vajpayee's poem in Smriti Irani's voice

    Congress blunder! Party deletes Bharat Nyay Yatra promo featuring Atal's poem in Smriti Irani's voice (WATCH)

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy from Maldives accidentally swallows 5 cm long needle; undergoes surgery in Kochi anr

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy from Maldives accidentally swallows 5 cm long needle; undergoes surgery in Kochi

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka? vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka?

    Nava Kerala Sadas triggers confusion; Petition on police appointments forwarded to Life Mission dept? anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas triggers confusion; Petition on police appointments forwarded to Life Mission dept?

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 7th summons in land scam case; check details AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 7th summons in land scam case; check details

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital

    Samosas to Kebabs 7 Indian snacks to serve at New Year party RBA

    Samosas to Kebabs-7 Indian snacks to serve at New Year’s party

    Another Congress blunder! Party deletes Bharat Nyay Yatra promo featuring Vajpayee's poem in Smriti Irani's voice

    Congress blunder! Party deletes Bharat Nyay Yatra promo featuring Atal's poem in Smriti Irani's voice (WATCH)

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy from Maldives accidentally swallows 5 cm long needle; undergoes surgery in Kochi anr

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy from Maldives accidentally swallows 5 cm long needle; undergoes surgery in Kochi

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka? vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Karnataka?

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon