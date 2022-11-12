Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress chief Pratibha Singh confident of winning '40-45 seats'

    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    Congress MP and state chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday (November 12) appealed to people to vote for development and work while stating that she was confident that her party would win 40-45 seats in the 68-member Assembly. This comment by the Congress chief comes after she cast her vote at Rampur in Shimla in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

    Speaking to reporters, Pratibha Singh said, "We'd like to tell people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for development & work. Congress always worked for development and in the time to come only Congress can take that work forward in the state. We're confident of winning 40-45 seats."

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: 5.02 per cent voter turnout till 9 am

    Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, on Saturday cast their vote at Rampur in Shimla in the assembly polls.

    Vikramaditya, a sitting MLA from Shimla Rural was entrusted by the Congress once again and given a ticket against Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravi Mehta, Aam Aadmi Party's Prem Thakur.

    "We would like to request the people to take Himachal forward and cast their votes in public interest, in the interest of Himachal Pradesh - to make it the best state in the country," Vikramaditya Singh said.

    Shimla Assembly constituency is set to witness a close fight among BJP, AAP, Congress and CPIM.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Officials deploy over 30,000 security personnel to ensure fair polls

    It is reportedly said that about 30,000 security personnel including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel will be deployed for peaceful conduct of polling in the hill state. Polling for 68 Assembly segments would be held in a single phase.

    Of the 7881 polling stations, 981 are critical and 901 have been categorised as vulnerable. Chask Bhatori of Bharmour Tribal AC of Chamba district is one such polling station where the polling party has to walk 14 km to reach.

    According to the Election Commission, voters can cast their vote till 5 pm and the votes will be counted next month, on December 8.

