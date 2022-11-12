Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Voting underway for 68-member assembly

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is busy leading a Bharat Jodo Yatra, has skipped campaigning in the state. But Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made up for him to an extent.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh today (November 12) is underway. There are over 55 lakh eligible voters in the hill state for 68 assembly seats. 1.86 lakh of these are first-time voters whereas 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus. However, this election has

Young voters and especially those who are geared up to cast their votes for the first time, were seen excited to reach polling booths with all enthusiasm and verve. According to data released by the Election Commission, 1.86 lakh first-time voters will exercise their franchise in the elections today.

Meanwhile, the election campaign in the hill state witnessed high profile leaders descending on it with promises that ranged from implementation of a common civil code to scooters for college-going women.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is contesting to return to power in the Jai Ram Thakur-led state, scored on bringing in the big names. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited twice, addressing a series of rallies - the last two on Wednesday (November 9).

For voters, one must check tehri name in the electoral roll first. For this, you can visit the website of the Election Commission of India (eci.gov.in)

Ensure that you are carrying your election ID card. However, in absence of the election ID card, you can also present any authorised ID (listed on the EC website) if your name is on the electoral roll.