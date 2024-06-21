Himachal Pradesh accident: Four dead after bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal (WATCH)

The mishap took place at 6:45 am when the bus overturned on the road. "There were a total of five passengers, plus the driver and conductor," said Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director of HRTC. "Three injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Rohru."

In a tragic incident on Friday, four people, including the driver and conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, lost their lives in Shimla district. The accident occurred in the Kenchi area of Jubbal when the bus, en route to Kuddu-Diltari in the Rohru area, veered off the mountain road and plunged into a gorge.

The mishap took place at 6:45 am when the bus overturned on the road. "There were a total of five passengers, plus the driver and conductor," said Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director of HRTC. "Three injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Rohru."

While two victims died on the spot, the driver and conductor succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Karam Dass (driver), Rakesh Kumar (conductor), Birma Devi, and Dhan Shah, a resident of Nepal. The injured passengers are Jiyender Rangta, Deepika, and Hast Bahadur.

