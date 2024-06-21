Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Rs 2511 crore contract with French MNC for drinking water supply in Kochi in final stage amid protests

    The Kerala government has opted to award the contract to the French company Suez Projects Private Limited, paying 21% more than the initial estimate. This decision aligns with the central government's new water policy, aiming to reduce leakage and ensure a clean water supply. 
     

    Kerala: Rs 2511 crore contract with French MNC for drinking water supply in Kochi in final stage amid protests anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala Water Authority's (KWA) agreement with a French MNC for drinking water in Kochi city has reached its final stage. Suez India, the Indian arm of Suez Group won the Rs 2,511-crore project jointly implemented by the Asian Development Bank, Union government and KWA. In November 2023, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) sanctioned a $170 million (Rs 1,416 crore) loan to aid in upgrading water supply services in Kochi.

    9-year-old killed after being trapped in automatic gate; grandmother dies in shock in Kerala’s Malappuram

    This ADB loan will cover 70% of the total cost, while the remaining 30% will be funded by the state government. The concern revolves around potential changes in price and public water supply during the replacement of the current drinking water pipes. The objective of this project is to ensure a full-time water supply.

    To supply drinking water to Kochi, where the sea and backwaters flow, water from the Periyar River at Aluva and the Muvattupuzha River at Pazhur must be transported through a network of pipes. This involves water traveling from the main pipes through several kilometers of small and large underground pipes to reach individual households. The Water Authority is responsible for this infrastructure.

    However, the state government believes that the French company Suez Projects Private Limited should undertake this project. This decision aligns with the central government's new water policy, aiming to reduce current leakage and ensure a clean water supply. The total expenditure for the project is Rs 2,511 crores, with Rs 750 crores being the state government's share. Despite this, the latest decision is to award the contract to Suez Projects at 21 percent above the estimated cost. This recommendation, made by a high-ranking committee led by the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, will become final if the cabinet approves it. This decision raises several questions regarding the planning process.

    Who will determine the billing? How much will the increase be? What are the criteria? Will the policy become secondary to Below Poverty Line (BPL) connections and public taps in a scheme that also aims to increase revenue? Significant changes are required for the existing pump houses and pipes. When new water meters are added, will the cost be borne by the common man? Permission from various government departments is required to change the pipes in the city. Who will be responsible for delays in the project? Will the court have jurisdiction overseas? Even pro-government service organizations of the Water Authority have sought answers to all these questions, but there are no clear responses.

    The project in Kochi City is estimated to take seven years to complete, with the state government bearing the maintenance costs for the subsequent three years. Concerns about transparency arise as mistrust builds around the detailed project report. Despite the ongoing Amrit and Jal Jeevan Mission projects, which also cost crores of rupees, the state has embarked on yet another expensive initiative. Drinking water protection committees in Kochi are protesting, questioning whether the commission is the true target, as the government insists on proceeding with the project despite opposition.
     

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-385 June 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-385 June 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    9-year old killed after being trapped in automatic gate; grandmother dies in shock in Kerala Malappuram anr

    9-year-old killed after being trapped in automatic gate; grandmother dies in shock in Kerala’s Malappuram

    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today June 21 2024, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024 MV Govindan response anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024

    Kerala: Tribal leader from Wayanad made minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet anr

    Kerala: Tribal leader from Wayanad made minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

    Recent Stories

    Rasavathi LEAKED: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, TamilYogi and other torrent sites RBA

    Rasavathi LEAKED: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, TamilYogi and other sites

    Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un take turns to drive each other in Russian-made limousine watch gcw

    Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un take turns to drive each other in Russian-made limousine (WATCH)

    Jackie Shroff allegedly abused Tabu? Here's what we know ATG

    Jackie Shroff allegedly abused Tabu? Here's what we know

    PM Modi to Amit Shah: Leaders who participated in Yoga Day 2024 celebrations gcw

    PM Modi to Amit Shah: Leaders who participated in Yoga Day celebration

    football Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's title defence with win over Canada; lauds 'first step' snt

    Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's title defence with win over Canada; lauds 'first step'

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon