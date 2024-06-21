Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 49; TN CM announces compensation, judicial probe

    In Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, 49 deaths have occurred due to consumption of spurious liquor, with 115 others hospitalized. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims' families and Rs 50,000 for the injured. A judicial probe has been initiated, four arrests made, and AIADMK demands the CM's resignation, blaming negligence for the tragedy.

    Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death toll rises to 49; TN CM announces compensation, judicial probe
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has tragically increased to 49, with ten more people losing their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi. Currently, around 115 others are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, as well as in hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and JIPMER in Puducherry. Among them, 25 are reported to be in critical condition.

    Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. On Thursday, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the victims' families, handed over the aid cheques, and assured them that steps would be taken to curb the sale of illicit liquor.

    In his statement, Chief Minister Stalin also mentioned that the government has set up a one-man commission under retired High Court Justice B. Gokuldas to investigate the tragedy and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future. He confirmed that orders have been issued to pay Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those receiving treatment.

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and action will be taken against those who supplied the methanol used to produce the illicit liquor. The Chief Minister also announced that the CBCID (Crime Branch-CID) has been instructed to investigate the source of the methanol. Additionally, action has been taken against the police officials involved, and the District Collector has been transferred.

    Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has demanded Chief Minister Stalin’s resignation, holding him responsible for the deaths. Palaniswami alleged that authorities turned a blind eye to the sale of illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district. He noted that Kallakurichi MLA M. Senthilkumar had previously complained to the police and even raised the issue in the Assembly, but the DMK government did not take adequate action.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
