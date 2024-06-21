Entertainment

Jackie Shroff allegedly abused Tabu? Here's what we know

Jackie Shroff faced allegations of misconduct towards Tabu at an outdoor location. Farah Naaz, Tabu's sister, raised a significant outcry regarding the incident

Incident Background

In 1986, during the shoot of Diljalaa, Jackie Shroff allegedly tried to molest Tabu at a party in Mauritius

Tabu's early visit

Tabu, a teenager then, was accompanying her elder sister, Farah Naaz, who was acting in the film

The party incident

At a party hosted by Danny Denzongpa, a drunken Jackie Shroff allegedly tried to kiss Tabu forcefully

Danny's intervention

Danny Denzongpa intervened, stopping Jackie Shroff and taking him away from Tabu

Farah Naaz's reaction

The next morning, Farah Naaz publicly accused Jackie of attempting to assault her sister

Media Outcry

The allegations caused a media frenzy, with Farah making several claims against Jackie Shroff

Tabu's silence

Throughout the controversy, Tabu chose to remain silent and did not publicly address the incident

Resolution

Eventually, Farah Naaz called it a misunderstanding and the issue was settled, but Tabu never worked with Jackie Shroff

Tabu

Tabu, born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, is versatile Bollywood actress known for films like Vijaypath and Hum Naujawan. She began acting as a child and has had a successful career since

