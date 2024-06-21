Jackie Shroff allegedly abused Tabu? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Jackie Shroff faced allegations of misconduct towards Tabu at an outdoor location. Farah Naaz, Tabu's sister, raised a significant outcry regarding the incident
In 1986, during the shoot of Diljalaa, Jackie Shroff allegedly tried to molest Tabu at a party in Mauritius
Tabu, a teenager then, was accompanying her elder sister, Farah Naaz, who was acting in the film
At a party hosted by Danny Denzongpa, a drunken Jackie Shroff allegedly tried to kiss Tabu forcefully
Danny Denzongpa intervened, stopping Jackie Shroff and taking him away from Tabu
The next morning, Farah Naaz publicly accused Jackie of attempting to assault her sister
The allegations caused a media frenzy, with Farah making several claims against Jackie Shroff
Throughout the controversy, Tabu chose to remain silent and did not publicly address the incident
Eventually, Farah Naaz called it a misunderstanding and the issue was settled, but Tabu never worked with Jackie Shroff
Tabu, born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, is versatile Bollywood actress known for films like Vijaypath and Hum Naujawan. She began acting as a child and has had a successful career since