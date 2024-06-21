Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Setback for Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi HC pauses release order until ED's plea challenging bail is heard

    In a massive setback for Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Friday ruled that the trial court's order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would not take effect until it hears the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the decision.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    The ED requested an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, who stated that they would review the case file within 10-15 minutes and then proceed with the matter.

    Until the High Court reviews the case, the trial court's order will be put on hold. The ED is challenging the trial court’s order, which was issued on Thursday evening. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, argued for a stay on the trial court’s order, claiming the agency was not given a fair opportunity to present its case.

    The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, following the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him protection from arrest in response to his petition challenging the summonses issued to him in the alleged excise scam money laundering case.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
