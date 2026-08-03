Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke warned of a new sit-in protest, stating the Centre has failed to pay the promised Rs 1 crore compensation to families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, one of their key unmet demands.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday warned the Centre of a sit-in protest if their demands are not met.

Speaking to ANI, Abhijeet Dipke questioned the government's intent, stating that the Centre has not yet paid the Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of the NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide. He said, "We want the government to do this (fulfil the demands agreed upon); otherwise, we will have to sit in protest again."

"We had also demanded Rs 1 crore each as compensation to the families (of NEET aspirants who died allegedly by suicide). None of the families has received the compensation from the government. I have got to know that the govt has said that it will have to look into the rules & norms for this. When you have to buy MPs/MLAs, you spend crores of rupees, but to give compensation, you need to first check the rules. It means their intention is not right," Dipke added.

Details of CJP's Demands

Rs 1 crore compensation was one of the key demands of the CJP, for which the government had given an assurance of suitable financial assistance to the families of the NEET paper leak victims. Their other two demands included the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

The CJP withdrew its 37-day-long protest from Jantar Mantar on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and they received assurance on their other key demands.

Opposition to New Education Minister

Dipke added that they do not support the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the new Union Education Minister. The CJP leader said, "Our demand was the resignation of the Education Minister, and it was met. But in place of him (Dharmendra Pradhan), who was made the Education Minister? It was Pralhad Joshi. He was seen garlanding the rapists of Bilkis Bano. Imagine how the school-going girls will feel on seeing such things. So, we do not support this."

Allegations of Police Collusion

When asked about the alleged attack against police officers on July 20, he alleged a collusion between "goons" and Delhi Police. Dipke told ANI, "I have been saying since the beginning of our movement that some people from outside will be sent to create disturbance during the protest, to defame the protest, and those belonging to CJP will be accused. These goons had pre-planned with Delhi Police. At the protest site where I was not being allowed to go without checking, there were 2100 criminals roaming freely. This is a big question on Delhi Police."

"On July 19, Delhi Police stationed a truck full of rocks behind the stage at Jantar Mantar. What was the reason behind it? A damaged van was also parked there before July 20. The next day, news came that there was stone pelting at the protest. Delhi Police had already planned this," he claimed.

Questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added, "How can this (stone pelting at protest and police action on protestors) happen under Home Minister Amit Shah? Does his police get active only when they have to hit 12-year-old girls? But you could not stop the criminals. You (Delhi Police) have said that 2100 criminals were seen at the protest site. This is a clear failure of Amit Shah and the Police. In fact, it was not their failure, but it was a part of their planning."

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have also demanded Amit Shah's answer in Parliament on police action against protesters. (ANI)