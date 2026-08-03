Congress MP Rajeev Shukla demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. BJP's Nishikant Dubey backed Jharkhand student protests over job scams. The INDIA bloc also raised these issues in Parliament.

Congress Demands SC Probe into Ayodhya Temple Fund Case

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla on Monday demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the alleged donation embezzlement case at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, stating that the incident has deeply shaken the faith of devotees across the country.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP highlighted that key organisations associated with the temple movement have themselves recognised that financial irregularities took place. "VHP have acknowledged that irregularities occurred; no one is denying that. The task now is to uncover the facts and take appropriate measures to prevent this from happening again. It is crucial that a Supreme Court committee conducts an impartial investigation, that those involved receive severe punishment, and that safeguards are put in place to ensure such theft does not recur," the MP said.

Emphasising the emotional and spiritual significance of the temple donations, the Congress MP called for stringent mechanisms to oversee the handling of offerings. "We must ensure measures are taken to prevent future thefts of this nature, as people's faith has been deeply shaken by this ongoing theft over the years," he added.

BJP Backs Jharkhand Students Over Recruitment Irregularities

Meanwhile, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Nishikant Dubey backed the ongoing agitation by students in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC, alleging widespread corruption and nepotism in state recruitment boards under the current ruling coalition.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, the Godda MP asserted that the demands raised by the agitating youth are completely justified and accused the Jharkhand government of neglecting employment opportunities for the state's youth. "Their demand is justified. In the last 7-8 years, there has been widespread nepotism and corruption in JPSC. The youth of Jharkhand are not able to get jobs; they are not getting employment, and for this reason, continuous protests are going on. No one is ready to take cognisance of this matter," Dubey said.

Attacking the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress coalition government, the BJP leader further claimed that key positions in the state public service commission have been stacked with political appointees. "The members of JPSC are from Congress and JMM. How can fair recruitment take place when state commissions are politicised?" he added. The remarks come amid growing anger among job aspirants across Jharkhand, who have been staging demonstrations demanding transparent recruitment processes, cancellation of disputed examinations, and strict action against those involved in alleged paper leaks and procedural irregularities.

INDIA Bloc Attacks Centre on Protests, Temple Fund Issue

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded answers from the Centre in Parliament on police action against protesters on July 20 and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

Keeping forward INDIA bloc's demands after the oppositon parties' meeting, Kharge posted on X, "Modi Govt will have to answer INDIA,1. Home Minister should come to the Parliament and explain the lathi-charge-pellet gun action on students. 2. Prime Minister should answer how the chanda-chadhava (offerings) donated to Shri Ram Mandir were stolen, even as the Trust was under PM's oversight". The opposition has been on an offensive against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging the lathi-charge and use of pellet guns by Delhi Police against protesters during the July 20 march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The Opposition MPs also staged a protest in the Parliament premises, questioning the absence of Amit Shah from the House and demanding his accountability on the issue. (ANI)