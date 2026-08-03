A young man and woman from Bulandshahr, UP, were found dead on railway tracks in Delhi between Okhla and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. Police said they were hit by a train. The deceased have been identified. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

A young man and a woman, both residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, were killed after being hit by a train between Okhla and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations in the national capital, police said on Monday.

The Delhi Police received information regarding the incident at approximately 8:47 PM on Sunday. Upon reaching the spot, a team from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Police Station found the two victims lying dead on the tracks.

Victim Identification and Details

According to DCP Railways, a railway memo was received regarding the accident, following which ASI Yogendra Kumar and his staff rushed to the location. A crime team was also called to the spot for a detailed inspection of the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar (23), son of Mohan Lal, and Shivani (20), daughter of Devinder. Both were residents of Siana town in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. An Aadhaar card was found in the pocket of the male deceased, which helped in his identification. Subsequently, the female deceased was also identified.

Sagar was employed with an insurance company, officials said.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary investigations suggest that the duo had travelled from Bulandshahr to Delhi on Monday afternoon. However, the exact circumstances leading to their presence on the tracks are still under investigation.

The police confirmed that no suicide note has been recovered from the site so far.

"Both dead bodies have been preserved in the mortuary of LNJP Hospital, and their families have been informed. Proceedings under Section 194(1) are currently underway," the DCP Railways added.

Officials stated that they are probing all possible angles to ascertain whether the incident was an accident or a case of suicide. Further details are awaited. (ANI)