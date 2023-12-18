Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heavy rainfall hits Tamil Nadu; schools & colleges shut, several trains cancelled

    Extremely heavy rains unleashed floods across four districts of southern Tamil Nadu, disrupting normal life in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts of the state. A public holiday has been declared today in the affected districts due to the torrential rains. Schools, colleges, banks, private establishments and public sector firms will be shut. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall battered southern Tamil Nadu late on Sunday and continued early on Monday as a red alert was sounded for four districts --Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. According to the meteorological office, a cyclonic circulation that reaches mid-tropospheric levels is presently over the Comorin region and surrounding areas.

    The four districts received heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Due to severe weather, all educational institutions are closed on Monday. Train yards and rail tracks were inundated by the floodwater, resulting in the cancellation or partial cancellation of many trains.

    The Tamil Nadu government deployed ministers to the four districts impacted by the heavy rains to carry out relief operations and make sure that necessary precautions were made to deal with any flood warnings.

    According to news agency PTI, the state government has designated four top IAS officers to expedite relief efforts in the four districts and facilitate coordination with other ministries. For related duties, four more officers have also been deputed.

    Teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces have also been dispatched by the Tamil Nadu government. Furthermore, plans have been prepared by the police and local government to help relocate residents from the flooded, vulnerable regions to relief shelters.

    Meanwhile, State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that 19 camps had been established in the Tirunelveli district, four in the Kanyakumari district, two in Thoothukudi district, and one in Tenkasi district to house individuals who had been evacuated from regions that were deemed susceptible.

    He continued by saying that CM Stalin gave the authorities orders to respond quickly, take the appropriate action, and guarantee everyone's safety. Additionally, hot meals were provided to those who had to leave their houses to live in shelter camps because of the heavy rains.
     

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
