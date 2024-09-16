Bihar SHOCKER! Newborn stolen 20 hours after birth from hospital, CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

A newborn baby was stolen from a hospital in Bihar, India, just 20 hours after birth. CCTV footage shows an elderly woman taking the infant from the Special Newborn Care Unit. The family discovered the child missing when they came to see him, prompting a police investigation.

A newborn was reportedly stolen 20 hours after birth from a hospital in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Sunday, said the officials. The incident was caught on CCTV footage that has now surfaced on social media. In the video, an old woman could be seen walking inside the cabin at Begusarai's Sadar Hospital that was classified as the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). She took the infant boy, covered him with a rag, and walked from the property.

The infant was delivered around 10:30 PM on Saturday to Nandini Devi, a resident of Lohia Nagar, the officials reported.

The family found the child missing after they reached the hospital on Sunday at 7 pm to see the newborn. The father, who last saw his son around 2 pm, rushed to the hospital after his wife informed him that the baby was not being handed over to her by the nurse.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Pramod Kumar Singh acknowledged the seriousness of the issue by stating, "Many people enter the premises, which makes it difficult to identify and distinguish the child's mother from other relatives."

Regarding how the infant boy vanished from the nursery, none of the hospital employees could shed any light. It was only upon reviewing the CCTV tape that the authorities discovered the youngster had been taken.

