A video of a fatal crane accident in Panchkula has surfaced, showing two men falling around 40 feet from a fourth-floor building along with a 1,500-kg generator. Manish and Naveen reportedly fell after the crane struck a wire and overturned during the lifting operation. Both men died. Police are investigating the incident.

A video of a fatal crane accident in Panchkula has surfaced, showing two men falling from the fourth floor of a company building along with a 1,500-kg generator. The two workers, identified as Manish and Naveen, died after the crane reportedly lost balance during the lifting operation in Industrial Phase-2, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

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The accident took place late Thursday evening while a generator was being shifted to the fourth floor of Milliams Engineer Solutions.

Crane reportedly hits wire while lifting generator

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the generator was attached to a crane's grab and was being lifted towards the fourth floor.

The generator weighed around 1,500kg, while the crane reportedly had a lifting capacity of more than 3,000kg. The crane was positioned on a ramp near the roadside during the operation.

Manish and Naveen, who were employed by the crane owner, were reportedly sitting on the crane's grab on the operator's instructions while the generator was being lifted.

As the generator reached the fourth floor, the crane's grab reportedly hit a wire. The impact caused the crane to lose balance and overturn.

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Around 40-feet fall

Manish and Naveen fell from the fourth floor along with the generator. They landed on the road, from a height of around 40 feet.

The generator also struck an electricity pole, damaging it and causing it to fall. People nearby rushed towards the site after hearing the loud noise.

A traffic policeman and employees of the company also reached the spot. The two men were taken to hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared them dead.

Video captures moments before accident

A 90-second video of the incident has now emerged. The footage reportedly shows the crane standing on a ramp beside the road as the generator is being lifted.

A vehicle can be seen passing close to the crane shortly before it becomes unstable and begins to overturn. The generator and the two men then fall towards the road.

The video has brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding the lifting operation and the safety measures followed at the site.

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Police begin investigation

Panchkula Sector-20 police station in-charge Yasdeep Singh told Dainik Bhaskar that the investigation was ongoing. The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said statements from the families of the deceased would be recorded after they arrive. Further action will be taken based on the statements and findings of the investigation.

The accident has also raised questions about safety precautions during heavy-load lifting operations, particularly when workers are present on or near crane lifting equipment.

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