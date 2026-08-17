A 25-year-old Kanwariya was shot dead in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district while travelling to Baba Garibnath Temple after collecting holy water from the Narayani river. Police said he had reportedly quarrelled with another villager earlier that day and received a death threat. A spent cartridge was recovered from the spot.

A 25-year-old Kanwariya was shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district while he was travelling to the Baba Garibnath Temple to offer holy water during the Kanwar Yatra, police said. The deceased was identified as Golu Kumar. He was part of a group of around 60 Kanwariyas who had collected holy water from the Narayani (Gandak) river before setting out towards the temple late on Sunday evening.

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Kanwariya shot after alleged earlier dispute

According to police, the incident took place near Brahmapur Khakhan village on the Deoria-Jagaria main road. Police received information on August 16 that a man had been shot at the location.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Saraiya, Abhijit Kaur, said preliminary investigation indicated that Golu had been involved in an altercation with another villager earlier that day. He was allegedly threatened with death during the confrontation.

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Police suspect that the earlier dispute may have been the primary motive behind the shooting, although the identity of the alleged attacker has not yet been fully established.

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Bullet casing recovered from spot

After reaching the scene, police began examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A spent cartridge casing was recovered during the inspection of the crime scene.

The police have summoned a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to examine evidence collected from the spot. Officials are also conducting a technical investigation to identify the person responsible for the shooting.

Golu was rushed to a hospital after the incident, but doctors declared him dead.

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Investigation underway

SDPO Abhijit Kaur said the investigation is continuing and further action will be taken based on the findings. Police are working to verify the identity of the person involved in the earlier altercation and establish whether that dispute was directly connected to the killing.

The incident has occurred during the ongoing Kanwar pilgrimage, when large numbers of devotees travel to temples carrying holy water to offer during the religious observance. Police are now examining the sequence of events leading up to the shooting and the circumstances in which the accused allegedly targeted Golu while he was travelling with fellow Kanwariyas.

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(With inputs from agencies)