CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met intellectuals in Delhi to discuss Uttarakhand's development, seeking their suggestions. He highlighted efforts in reverse migration, connectivity, investment, and ensuring transparent recruitment for the youth.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday interacted with intellectuals and members of the Uttarakhand at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi, highlighting their important role in the state’s development and seeking their suggestions for accelerating its growth.

Dhami said the participation of people from Uttarakhand living outside the state, along with intellectuals and experts, is crucial to the state’s development journey. Several suggestions were put forward during the interaction, and the Chief Minister said these inputs would be incorporated into policies being formulated for Uttarakhand’s development.

Accelerating Development and Reverse Migration

Expressing gratitude to the participants for attending the event despite their busy schedules, Dhami said Uttarakhand is blessed with a rich cultural heritage, traditions and natural resources inherited from previous generations. He said the state government has increased the budget to Rs 1.12 lakh crore to accelerate development. While more work remains to be done to promote reverse migration, the government is making sustained efforts to utilise the potential of “Pahad ka Pani aur Pahad ki Jawani” (the water and youth of the hills) for the state’s development. He said expansion of tourism, self-employment and local economic activities has resulted in positive changes in reverse migration, with the state recording a 44 per cent increase in reverse migration.

Boosting Connectivity and Industrial Growth

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s strong connectivity as a key strength for attracting investment, Dhami said the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has significantly reduced travel time between the national capital and Dehradun. More than 50 air services are available from Dehradun to major cities across the country, he said.

The Chief Minister said Haridwar is among the state’s major industrial centres, while Pantnagar in Udham Singh Nagar has emerged as an important hub for agriculture as well as industrial activities. He described the proposed greenfield airport at Pantnagar as significant from the perspective of industrial and logistics development.

Referring to the state’s achievements, Dhami said Uttarakhand has secured the top position in NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) ranking. He added that the state has also emerged as a leading performer among Himalayan and northeastern states in creating a favourable policy environment for investment.

Focus on Youth: Transparent Recruitment and Employment

On youth and employment, Dhami said ensuring transparency in recruitment processes has been accorded the highest priority by the state government. He said that after assuming office as Chief Minister on July 4, 2021, the government resolved to ensure transparency in recruitment. Strict action has been taken against paper leaks and cheating, while more than 100 people have been sent to jail in action against the cheating mafia, he said.

According to Dhami, more than 35,000 young people have been appointed to government services, while comprehensive reforms have been undertaken to make recruitment processes transparent. He said a large number of young people and women are moving towards self-employment through homestays, small hotels, agriculture, horticulture and local enterprises.

Tourism as a Key Economic Pillar

Highlighting tourism as a key pillar of the state’s economy, Dhami said large numbers of pilgrims and tourists are visiting Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra and Adi Kailash pilgrimage. He said the number of visitors undertaking the Char Dham Yatra has increased manifold, while around five crore devotees participated in the Kanwar Yatra. He added that the number of tourists and pilgrims visiting the Adi Kailash region has increased significantly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, giving a boost to tourism-based economic activity and local employment in border areas.

Major Governance and Social Reforms

On governance reforms, Dhami said Uttarakhand has set an example by implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), presenting what he described as a model of good governance and equal rights. He said the implementation of the UCC has created a positive environment in society and strengthened the rights of women, children and senior citizens. “The Ganga of the Uniform Civil Code flowing from Uttarakhand is inspiring other states to move towards equality and justice,” he said.

Dhami also said laws against religious conversion and riots have been implemented to protect Uttarakhand’s identity and demography. He said strict action has been taken against any activities that threaten the peace and culture of the state and that such action would continue.

Education System Overhaul

On education reforms, the Chief Minister said the state has abolished the Madrasa Board and established the Uttarakhand State Minority Educational Institutions Authority in its place, with representation from all sections. He said the objective is to provide every child in the state with equal and quality education. He said the education system is being strengthened with a “Nation First” approach. Action has been taken against more than 250 madrasas that were not being operated in accordance with prescribed norms, he said.

Dhami said the government’s priority is to strengthen educational institutions across Uttarakhand and ensure access to quality education for children.

Infrastructure and Sports Development

He said the state government is working continuously for the overall development of Uttarakhand, with rapid expansion of road, rail, ropeway and air connectivity in border and remote areas. The Char Dham Yatra and religious tourism are being integrated with modern facilities, while new employment and self-employment opportunities are being created for young people at the local level.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of Uttarakhand’s youth in sports, saying they are bringing laurels to the state at national and international levels. Following the successful hosting of the 38th National Games, Uttarakhand is developing a new identity as a sports destination, he said. He added that the state government is continuously working to expand sports infrastructure and provide better opportunities to athletes.

Commitment to Fair Recruitment

Dhami reiterated that a stringent anti-copying law has been implemented to ensure transparency in recruitment and protect the future of hardworking youth. He said the government is committed to ensuring that no young person faces injustice after years of hard work and that their dreams and rights are protected. “Every appointment is not merely a number; it represents the hard work of a young person and the hopes of their family,” Dhami said. (ANI)